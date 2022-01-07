InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 369.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after acquiring an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,817,000 after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $42.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

