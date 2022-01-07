InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.88. The company has a market cap of $243.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.15.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

