International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 220 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216.82 ($2.92).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 161.58 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

