InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $101.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.18 million and the highest is $101.60 million. InterDigital posted sales of $90.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 136.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in InterDigital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

