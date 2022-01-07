InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $101.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.60 million. InterDigital reported sales of $90.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $414.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. InterDigital has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.