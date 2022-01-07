Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.73 and last traded at $110.50. Approximately 6,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,008,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

