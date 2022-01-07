Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $72.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

