Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

