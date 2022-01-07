Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

