Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,313 shares.The stock last traded at $42.85 and had previously closed at $40.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $819.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

