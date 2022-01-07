Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $232.65

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.65, but opened at $244.51. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $254.98, with a volume of 993 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 188.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.