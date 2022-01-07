Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 3,532 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

