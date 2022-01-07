Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IINN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 10th

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 10th. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $4.04 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

