Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $116.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

