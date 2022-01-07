Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells 19,166 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

