Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO Sells $15,259.92 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $15,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Article: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.