Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO Sells $15,259.92 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $15,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

