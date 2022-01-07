Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $335,913.62.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of MOV opened at $41.39 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Movado Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.