Insider Selling: Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.16. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

