Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $1,663,860.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Rick Roetken sold 300 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

Hayward stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

