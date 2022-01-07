Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $236,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Datto stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 28.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

