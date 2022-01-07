Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $186,123.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

