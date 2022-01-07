Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,962 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 164,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,276. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

