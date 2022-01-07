Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Acquires 1,551 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,551 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $23,187.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
