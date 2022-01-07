Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Acquires 1,551 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,551 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $23,187.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in AMREP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.