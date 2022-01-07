Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $40.41

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.41, but opened at $39.13. Inotiv shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 1,522 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $563.73 million, a PE ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.