Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

