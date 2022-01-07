Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IOSP stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

