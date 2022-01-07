Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $242.73

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.73 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 231.80 ($3.12). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 234.80 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,264,170 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.