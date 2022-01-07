IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE:IMV traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.70. 160,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. IMV has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

