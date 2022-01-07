Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.69. Immunovant shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 24,633 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

