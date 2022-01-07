ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 12,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,280,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 205.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 104.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

