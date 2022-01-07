ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 12,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,280,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
