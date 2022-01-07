Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT Lowered to $30.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

