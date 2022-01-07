IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SZK opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.