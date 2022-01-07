IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SZK opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.12.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile
