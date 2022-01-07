IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAC by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of IMAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,643. IMAC has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -1.83.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. On average, research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.