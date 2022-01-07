Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.42.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $378.93 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.