Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.21. 5,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.39. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.09.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

