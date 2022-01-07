IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $13,915.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

