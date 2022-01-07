Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,540 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

