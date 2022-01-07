ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

