IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million.

IBG has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.27 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The company has a market cap of C$417.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

