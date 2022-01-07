IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.85% of IBEX worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IBEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.57. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.