IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.85% of IBEX worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IBEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IBEX stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.57. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
