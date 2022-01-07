IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

