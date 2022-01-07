Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

