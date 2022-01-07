Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 180 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYVE shares. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:HYVE opened at GBX 103.10 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.31. The firm has a market cap of £300.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.97. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

