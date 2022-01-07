Hush Price Down 27.7% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $426,225.29 and $178.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00335207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00132365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

