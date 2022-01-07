Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Tops $19.57 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $219.58 million and $19.57 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

