Hudock Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $799,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.00. 41,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,427. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

