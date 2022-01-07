Hudock Inc. Sells 7,761 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 2.79% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,428,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 394,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDMA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 9,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

