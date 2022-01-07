Hudock Inc. Sells 10,880 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

