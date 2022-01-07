Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.30. 307,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

