Hudock Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.